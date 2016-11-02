Nov 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in October: RANK VEHICLE Oct-16 Oct-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 65,542 65,500 +0.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 49,768 51,647 -3.6 3 Ram P/U 43,891 41,042 +6.9 4 Honda CR-V 30,306 29,032 +4.4 5 Toyota Corolla 29,735 29,359 +1.3 6 Toyota Camry 29,562 34,781 -15.0 7 Toyota RAV4 26,429 28,256 -6.5 8 Honda Civic 26,359 27,789 -5.1 9 Honda Accord 25,551 30,121 -15.2 10 Ford Escape 23,505 24,719 -4.9 11 Nissan Rogue 21,179 24,939 -15.1 12 Nissan Altima 20,257 20,948 -3.3 13 Chevrolet Equinox 19,664 22,086 -11.0 14 Ford Fusion 18,686 23,668 -21.0 15 Jeep Grand Cherokee 17,867 16,405 +8.9 16 Toyota Highlander 17,668 13,316 +32.7 17 Chevrolet Cruze 17,126 15,710 +9.0 18 Chevrolet Malibu 16,151 24,725 -34.7 19 Ford Explorer 16,106 18,748 -14.1 20 Hyundai Elantra 15,917 15,868 +0.3 Top-20 selling vehicles in the U.S. through October: RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 661,198 629,951 +5.0 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 475,324 492,551 -3.5 3 Ram P/U 404,977 374,579 +8.1 4 Toyota Camry 327,015 361,111 -9.4 5 Toyota Corolla 318,737 309,454 +3.0 6 Honda Civic 310,142 277,538 +11.7 7 Honda CR-V 293,799 288,531 +1.8 8 Toyota RAV4 286,809 256,178 +12.0 9 Honda Accord 284,170 294,935 -3.6 10 Nissan Rogue 262,798 238,146 +10.4 11 Nissan Altima 262,578 283,372 -7.3 12 Ford Escape 258,269 257,731 +0.2 13 Ford Fusion 229,148 255,143 -10.2 14 Chevrolet Equinox 193,400 236,128 -18.1 15 Chevrolet Malibu 186,540 171,886 +8.5 16 Nissan Sentra 183,644 169,244 +8.5 17 Ford Explorer 180,019 190,276 -5.4 18 GMC Sierra P/U 179,490 180,174 -0.4 19 Hyundai Elantra 172,967 209,830 -17.6 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 171,793 158,084 +8.7 Note: Updates with Ford Motor Co sales numbers. The company had delayed its sales report by a day due to a fire at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on Monday (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)