Dec 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in November as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in November RANK VEHICLE Nov-16 Nov-15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 72,089 65,192 +10.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 45,280 45,001 +0.6 3 Ram P/U 36,885 34,145 +8.0 4 Toyota Corolla 28,262 25,285 +11.8 5 Toyota Camry 28,189 30,945 -8.9 6 Toyota RAV4 28,116 27,368 +2.7 7 Honda Accord 27,182 25,566 +6.3 8 Nissan Rogue 26,629 22,565 +18.0 9 Honda CR-V 25,758 25,931 -0.7 10 Honda Civic 25,303 25,050 +1.0 11 Ford Escape 23,012 20,807 +10.6 12 Chevrolet Equinox 21,600 19,634 +10.0 13 Toyota Highlander 21,241 12,741 +66.7 14 Nissan Altima 20,039 20,564 -2.6 15 GMC Sierra P/U 18,900 16,527 +14.4 16 Chevrolet Malibu 18,577 10,813 +71.8 17 Ford Fusion 17,560 19,451 -9.7 18 Ford Explorer 17,245 15,141 +13.9 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee 17,230 17,662 -2.4 20 Chevrolet Cruze 16,414 16,073 +2.1 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through November RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 733,287 695,143 +5.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 520,604 537,552 -3.2 3 Ram P/U 441,862 408,724 +8.1 4 Toyota Camry 355,204 392,056 -9.4 5 Toyota Corolla 346,999 334,739 +3.7 6 Honda Civic 335,445 302,588 +10.9 7 Honda CR-V 319,557 314,462 +1.6 8 Toyota RAV4 314,925 283,546 +11.1 9 Honda Accord 311,352 320,501 -2.9 10 Nissan Rogue 289,427 260,711 +11.0 11 Nissan Altima 282,617 303,936 -7.0 12 Ford Escape 281,281 278,538 +1.0 13 Ford Fusion 246,708 274,594 -10.2 14 Chevrolet Equinox 215,000 255,762 -15.9 15 Chevrolet Malibu 205,117 182,699 +12.3 16 GMC Sierra P/U 198,390 196,701 +0.9 17 Nissan Sentra 197,672 183,749 +7.6 18 Ford Explorer 197,264 205,417 -4.0 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee 189,023 175,746 +7.6 20 Hyundai Elantra 188,763 227,464 -17.0 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)