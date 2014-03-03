FRANKFURT, March 3 Apple makes its next
move in hands-free smartphone technology for car drivers when it
unveils a new, integrated iPhone voice-control system at the
Geneva Motor Show this week.
The U.S. company's CarPlay makes its debut in Ferrari
, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo vehicles
at the show, demonstrating the software system that allows
drivers to control their iPhones via touch and voice, Apple said
on Monday.
Carmakers have already enabled some access to smartphones
via bluetooth technology, but Apple's latest offering aims to
integrate iPhone functionality more seamlessly with
dashboard-mounted display and speaker systems.
CarPlay enables drivers to access to contacts stored on the
iPhone, make calls, return missed calls or listen to voicemails
without taking their hands from the steering wheel.
Drivers can also use maps, listen to music and access
messages "with just a word or a touch", Apple said. Drivers will
also be able to read messages and dictate responses via Apple's
voice-activated Siri software.
Apple said that CarPlay will also be available in cars from
manufacturers including BMW, Ford, General
Motors, Honda, Hyundai, PSA Peugeot
Citroën, Subaru, Suzuki and Toyota
Motor Corp.