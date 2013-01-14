Jan 14 General Motors Corp's Cadillac ATS, a new compact sedan aimed at the popular BMW 3 Series, was named 2013 North American Car of the Year by a jury of automotive writers.

Chrysler's Ram 1500 pickup, which was extensively redesigned for model year 2013, was named North American Truck/Utility of the Year.

Finalists for Car of the Year included the redesigned Honda Accord and Ford Fusion sedans. Truck/Utility of the Year finalists included the new Mazda CX-5 and the Ford C-Max crossovers.