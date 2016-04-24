BEIJING, April 24 China's emission and fuel economy rules are making it tougher for Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp to achieve its target to sell 2 million vehicles by around 2025, the carmaker's China chief said on Sunday.

Hiroji Onishi, head of Toyota's China operations, told reporters ahead of the Bejing auto show that the company is reviewing its product line-up to clear China regulations and make money and achieve volume at the same time.

(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)