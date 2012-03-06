BERLIN, March 6 BMW is in talks
with General Motors on future technologies such as fuel
cells and may extend cooperation with PSA Peugeot Citroen
on gasoline engines, Chief Executive Officer Norbert
Reithofer said.
The world's largest maker of luxury vehicles "can imagine"
joining forces with a cooperation partner in North America,
Reithofer told reporters on Tuesday at the Geneva Auto Show. He
declined to specify what areas the talks were focusing on.
"Peugeot also has several partners for cooperation," the CEO
said. "That's our strategy, too."
Europe's second biggest auto manufacturer and GM announced
plans to form a global alliance on Feb. 29, allowing the U.S.
company to take a 7 percent stake in Peugeot. The French car
maker and GM's European Opel-Vauxhall division are grappling
with slow sales and overcapacity in Europe.
Munich, Germany-based BMW's joint venture with Peugeot and
projects to jointly make 4-cylinder gasoline engines remains
unaffected by the French company's tie-up with GM, Reithofer
said, noting that the cooperation may be extended when contracts
expire in 2015.
