By Ben Klayman
| NEW YORK, March 26
NEW YORK, March 26 The head of General Motors
Co's Cadillac brand expects its sales in China, the
world's biggest luxury car market, to grow by two-thirds this
year and triple there by 2016.
"We now expect Cadillac sales to triple over the next three
years," Bob Ferguson, vice president in charge of the Cadillac
brand, said at a company event on Tuesday ahead of the New York
auto show.
GM, the No. 1 U.S. automaker, wants to push Cadillac sales
in China this year to about 50,000 vehicles from about 30,000
last year, Ferguson told reporters at an event to introduce a
new version of the CTS mid-sized sedan. GM is a market leader in
China.
He added that he sees Cadillac sales for the rest of the
year in the U.S. market outperforming the 32 percent growth the
brand has seen there in the first two months.
Ferguson also said the company would look to boost sales in
Europe and other parts of the world as part of its efforts to
make Cadillac a global luxury brand. He said 56 percent of U.S.
consumers and more than 70 percent in China tell GM that they
want to buy a luxury vehicle that belongs to a successful global
brand.
"Credibility on a global basis is important to the luxury
consumer," he said.
GM has no plans to build the CTS in China, where it
assembles the larger XTS sedan, Ferguson said. The company does,
however, intend to build the ATS small car in that market
starting late this year or early next year.
The CTS will go on sale in China next year and remains the
linchpin to Cadillac achieving its growth targets, he said.
"We need to sell a lot of CTS cars," Ferguson said. "This
will be a big part of the volume growth of Cadillac sales."
Cadillac officials said the brand has almost 200 dealers in
China now and will have between 250 and 300 within 12 to 18
months.