SEOUL, April 20 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
on Sunday unveiled its small sport utility vehicle
(SUV) concept targeted at the Chinese market, planning to join a
flurry of rivals in tapping the growing segment in the world's
biggest market.
Hyundai said it had picked popular Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun
to promote the subcompact SUV ix25, to capitalise on the Korean
pop culture boom in wooing Chinese customers aged between 25 and
35.
Small SUVs are a bright spot in key markets from China and
India to the United States and Europe, offering the
functionality and space of SUVs in an affordable small vehicle.
In China, General Motors and Ford Motor are
offering small SUVs Trax and EcoSport, respectively, among other
carmakers.
The ix25 concept, which debuted at the Beijing auto show, is
smaller than Hyundai's Tucson compact SUV and will go into sales
in the second half of this year, Hyundai said.
Hyundai, which now sells a mini-SUV only in Brazil, did not
say whether it will roll out similar products in other key
markets such as India, the United States and Europe.
Hyundai, which ranks fifth in global sales along with
affiliate Kia Motors, hopes the upcoming model will
help retain its momentum in China, which generates 22 percent of
its sales.
With Hyundai's sales in the United States and Europe
stagnating, China is a bright spot for the carmaker. Its China
sales rose 9 percent to 270,347 vehicles in the period from
January to March, compared to a year earlier.
Hyundai's chief financial officer earlier said the firm
hoped to boost China sales by more than 10 percent to more than
1.13 million vehicles this year, aided by a capacity hike at its
third Chinese plant and a new commercial vehicle factory there.
Kia unveiled the K4 family sedan concept aimed at Chinese
customers in their 30s and 40s, planning to roll out the model
in the second half of this year.
