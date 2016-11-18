UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GUANGZHOU, China Nov 18 Toyota Motor Corp is testing its Mirai fuel-cell vehicle in China, Hiroji Onishi, head of the Japanese automaker's China business, said on Friday.
Onishi was speaking at the Guangzhou auto show.
Mirai, which means "future" in Japanese, is a four-person sedan that has a range of 300 miles. (Reporting by Jake Spring, writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources