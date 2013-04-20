SHANGHAI, April 20 Jaguar Land Rover Ltd aims to grow its sales by 20-30 percent this year in China, its biggest market, the company's China chief said on Saturday.

JLR, on track to start making Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in China in partnership with Chery Automobile Co in late 2014, aims to achieve "profitable and sustainable growth" in the country, Bob Grace told reporters at the Shanghai autoshow

The company, controlled by India's Tata Motors Ltd , sold about 77,000 vehicles in China in 2012.