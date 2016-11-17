GUANGZHOU, China Nov 17 Volkswagen China is targeting 400,000 new energy vehicle sales per year in the country by 2020, the German automaker's China chief Jochem Heizmann said on Thursday.

It also aimed to sell 1.5 million new energy vehicles annually by 2025, he told reporters ahead of the Guangzhou auto show, which opens on Friday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)