Bank of England hires lead managers for 2017's 3-year USD bond
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain has sold 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of an inflation-linked government bond maturing in 2065 after attracting orders of more than 11.9 billion pounds in a syndicated sale, a bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.