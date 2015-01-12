DETROIT Jan 12 Daimler Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said he sees global demand
for passenger cars rising around 4 percent in 2015, adding that
the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars aims to outgrow the
market thanks to continued demand in China.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Detroit
Motor Show Zetsche said that Mercedes-Benz was still
experiencing strong growth in China.
"We are very confident that the momentum will continue,"
Zetsche told reporters.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)