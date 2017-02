FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said he expects the world's automotive market to grow faster than the global economy this decade.

"And the premium segment should grow faster than the overall market again," he said.

He also affirmed that Mercedes-Benz aims to become the world's biggest premium carmaker in terms of vehicle sales by 2020. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)