FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the German auto maker's order intake had not been affected by financial market worries.

"There is strong demand around the world also for commercial vehicles," Zetsche told Reuters at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.

"We know that lack of confidence over a longer period could affect the real economy."

Zetsche said Daimler sees a higher probability of a global economic slowdown than a recession and continues to invest in expanding production capacity. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)