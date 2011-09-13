* Daimler CEO says making progress on EADS stake talks
* Daimler still aims to sell stake - Daimler spokesman
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Talks about German car maker
Daimler (DAIGn.DE) selling a stake in Airbus parent EADS
are progressing, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche
said at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, without elaborating.
Daimler aims to cut its stake in EADS and has urged the
German government to find a solution, but reports have said that
Berlin is having trouble finding an investor who would maintain
the delicate Franco-German balance of power among shareholders.
Daimler owns 15 percent of EADS and has voting rights for a
further 7.5 percent of its shares held by a consortium of
financial investors.
Sources have said German state development bank KfW may have
to take on EADS shares from Daimler, a solution unpopular with
some politicians in Berlin who oppose state intervention in the
economy.
Last week, Berlin denied a report it was preparing to take a
stake in EADS after failing to find a domestic private investor
for part of Daimler's holding in EADS.
A Daimler spokesman said on Tuesday the carmaker still aims
to sell a stake in the European aerospace and defence company.
Daimler no longer views aerospace as part of its core
business. Zetsche has said Daimler aims to maintain industrial
leadership at EADS, though has not elaborated on what that would
entail.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by
Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes)