GENEVA, March 6 The European car market should bottom out in the first half of this year before transitioning to a period of slow growth starting in the second half and continuing into 2013, the chief executive of Daimler said on Tuesday.

Dieter Zetsche also told reporters during the Geneva auto show that the upcoming Mercedes A-Class premium compact would enjoy "significantly better" profitability than its predecessor thanks in part to extracting even further concessions from suppliers.

"We came in below our already ambitious cost targets," Zetsche said.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)