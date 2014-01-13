Keane Group posts bigger loss on higher costs
March 15 Oil driller Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday due to higher costs, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
DETROIT Jan 13 German luxury carmaker BMW AG on Monday predicted the recovery of European markets would be a drawn-out process.
Speaking at the Detroit auto show, BMW's head of sales, Ian Robertson, told journalists that business in Europe remained difficult and that it would take the region's markets more time to recover.
He added that, across regions, all three of the company's brands - BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - would continue their growth trend in 2013.
March 15 Oil driller Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday due to higher costs, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
* Expects to file 2016 form 10-k on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation $5.1 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mprHBo Further company coverage: