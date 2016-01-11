FRANKFURT Jan 11 BMW Group sales slipped 0.8 percent in December, though the group still retained the title of world's biggest luxury carmaker after selling more than 1.9 million BMW-branded cars in the full year.

"Our sales grew consistently throughout the year, despite headwinds in some markets. We expect many of those challenges to continue into 2016, so it's important we continue to respond flexibly to market conditions in order to maintain our success," sales chief Ian Robertson said in a statement on Monday.

December group sales came to 213,537 vehicles, while sales of core brand BMW were down 0.7 pct at 176,681 cars during the month. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)