DETROIT, USA Jan 11 Daimler Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Monday recent market turbulence
in China, the world's largest car market, had not impacted
demand for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.
"November was a strong month. December it looks like a
growth month as well... We don't see any negative impact in our
showroom, just the opposite," Zetsche told reporters at the
Detroit Auto Show.
"We have very strong momentum. We are cautiously optimistic
that momentum that we have built in the past years will
continue," Zetsche said about China demand.
