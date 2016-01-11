DETROIT, USA Jan 11 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Monday recent market turbulence in China, the world's largest car market, had not impacted demand for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

"November was a strong month. December it looks like a growth month as well... We don't see any negative impact in our showroom, just the opposite," Zetsche told reporters at the Detroit Auto Show.

"We have very strong momentum. We are cautiously optimistic that momentum that we have built in the past years will continue," Zetsche said about China demand.

