DETROIT Jan 11 Fiat Chrysler's performance last year came in at the top end of the company's own guidance, the auto maker's CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday, helping push the shares up 3 percent.

Marchionne was speaking at a press conference at Detroit carshow. Asked by reporters whether he confirmed a goal to sell around 7 million cars in 2018, Marchionne said he confirmed the financial targets of the 2014-2018 plan and that it did not matter how many cars the company was selling to reach those targets. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall; writing by Francesca Landini)