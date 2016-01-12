DETROIT Jan 12 Google said on Tuesday the rate
of software failures in its self-driving cars was declining as
the technology was learning from its mistakes, bringing the tech
company closer to its goal of fully autonomous vehicles.
In 424,000 miles of autonomous driving, Google
said its cars had experienced 272 episodes in which the human
test driver had to assume control of the vehicle, an occurrence
called "disengagement", when the autonomous technology failed.
"As we continue to develop and refine the self-driving
software, we are seeing fewer disengagements" despite more miles
driven, Google said in a 33-page report submitted by law to the
California Department of Motor Vehicles on Dec. 31.
California regulations call for test drivers and steering
wheels in autonomous vehicles.
Google's development of self-driving cars has spurred
outsized interest around the world, but the company best known
for search has disclosed little about its strategy, business
plans or ultimate goals.
Without the need to watch the road, people in cars will talk
on phones, watch entertainment, purchase consumer goods, among
many other options, providing valuable data to Google.
The report, covering the period Sept. 24, 2014, when Google
began testing on roads of Palo Alto, California, to Nov. 30,
2015, found disengagements occurred about every 785 miles in the
fourth quarter of 2014. A year later, that had expanded to 5,318
miles between episodes.
Eighty-nine percent of disengagements occurred on city
streets, where more obstacles and stop-and-go traffic make
autonomous driving more difficult.
Project director Chris Urmson said Google deliberately tests
cars in different weather and times of the day, which explained
why some months saw more episodes than others.
Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said it kept the threshold
for measuring disengagements low to gather as much data as
possible to refine the technology.
There were another 69 episodes in which the test driver
chose to take control of the vehicle rather than the car
signaling to the driver to take control.
Using a simulator to replay the situation, Google found in
13 of these instances its cars would have hit another object had
the test driver not taken control. Google said two involved
traffic cones, and three were due to "another driver's reckless
behavior."
Urmson said the California DMV had not seen the report when
it issued draft rules in December restricting how autonomous
vehicles could operate for the next three years.
