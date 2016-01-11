(Adds additional Zetsche quote, BMW example.)
By Edward Taylor
DETROIT Jan 11 Rapidly evolving technology is
upending the traditional pecking order in the luxury car market,
which until now has operated on the principle that bigger is
better.
Now, Mercedes-Benz and a host of others are quietly changing
the rules.
Mercedes' new E-Class mid-sized sedan, unveiled at the
Detroit auto show Monday, will come with better computer chips,
cameras, software and sensors than those in the larger and more
expensive S-Class - the flagship that has for decades showcased
the automaker's latest technology.
"The speed of innovation is so fast that you have to use
every launch of a new model to roll stuff out," Dieter Zetsche,
head of Mercedes-Benz Cars told Reuters on the sidelines of an
event to launch the new E-Class at the Detroit Auto Show.
The shift reflects intense pressure on automakers to keep
their model lineups on the technological edge, especially to
compete for younger customers. Another sign: features that can
be updated with software, a tactic used often by Silicon Valley
electric car maker Tesla Motors and likely to spread across the
industry.
Mercedes plans similar software updates and is moving
aggressively to update its hardware as well. It has cut the time
it takes to produce a prototype to 10 months from 18 months, in
part through the use of digital prototypes. Aerodynamic testing,
for example, is done largely with simulation software, cutting
development time in a wind tunnel.
The E-Class has fourth-generation driver assistance systems,
while the top-of-the-line S-Class makes do with third-generation
technology, executives at Daimler, parent company of
Mercedes-Benz, explained in Detroit.
More recent sensors and software give the new E-Class better
algorithms to recognize a street, a vehicle or a pedestrian,
giving the vehicle a better ability to interpret its
surroundings. This in turn allows the Mercedes to travel greater
distances in self-driving mode.
It also has car-to-car communications technology, allowing
it to exchange information with vehicles ahead to receive
warnings about potential accidents or broken down vehicles
ahead.
The current S-Class model, which has been in showrooms since
2013, does not have the same capabilities.
That is because the launch date of the new E-Class was
better timed to take advantage of improvements in computing and
sensor technology, as well as regulatory changes needed to make
autonomous and semi-autonomous driving a reality.
Mercedes plans to continue the strategy of introducing its
latest breakthroughs with the earliest feasible model debut.
Other automakers may well follow suit.
"The best features were always introduced into the highest
end vehicles. That is not going to be the best solution for the
car industry anymore," said Thilo Koslowski, vice president of
the automotive practice at technology market research firm
Gartner. "Younger customers want the latest features
immediately, and this will force carmakers to change their
offerings, and it will change the way they define premium."
Mercedes-Benz already introduced its Collision Prevent
Assist Plus into the compact B-Class before it spread it to
larger vehicles.
Zetsche acknowledged that the shift could cause some
would-be S-class buyers to migrate to the less expensive
E-class, but the more important purpose is to steal customers
from Audi and BMW.
"We are interested in external conquest," Zetsche said.
Further, he said, Mercedes may choose to update older models
like the S-class as well.
Consumers are driving the changes, said Andrew McAfee a
principal research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, who studies how digital technologies are changing
business and society.
"A car is the second-biggest investment you will ever make,
so you do not want to buy something obsolete," he said.
Other automakers are also moving away from waiting on
top-shelf models to package new technology. When BMW AG launched
its new 2-series in 2014, it had a navigation system that could
be upgraded over the air, a company spokesman said. The
company's top of the line 7-series only got that function when
it was redesigned last year.
Ford Motor Co is using its mid-sized sedan, the
Fusion, as the package for new hands-free automatic parking and
lane-keeping features.
In the past, the automaker might have waited for the release
of the next flagship from its Lincoln luxury division to unveil
top-end technology.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Brian Thevenot)