* Low gas prompts shift to larger, fuel-guzzling cars
* U.S. demand for pickups soars, Japanese firms seek bigger
share
* Toyota, Honda, Nissan all targeting U.S. market
By Naomi Tajitsu
DETROIT, Jan 14 Japanese automakers are taking
on Detroit's Big Three and scrambling to expand their share of
pickup truck sales in the United States, as record low gasoline
prices curb demand for their once best-selling small and
medium-sized sedans.
Soaring demand for SUVs and pickup trucks drove U.S. auto
sales to a record high last year, as the lowest fuel prices in
seven years prompted a shift from sedans and smaller cars to
larger vehicles in the world's biggest auto market.
The big U.S. automakers - Ford Motor Co, General
Motors Co and Chrysler - have so far gained the
most from this shift, with many selling pickups at luxury car
prices.
Faced with slowing demand growth for smaller models
including the Civic, the Camry and the Altima, Japanese
automakers such as Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co Ltd now want in, launching
beefed up models at the Detroit auto show this week.
"We're looking for 5 percent share of the full-sized pickup
truck segment," Nissan North America Chairman Jose Munoz said at
the Detroit auto show this week, citing a figure that dwarfs
Nissan's roughly 0.6 percent market share of the full-sized
pickup segment last year.
The automaker launched a hulking concept design for its
Titan XD pickup model at the event.
While Japanese automakers have steadily grown their share of
the SUV and crossover markets, their share of the higher-margin
truck market was 14.7 percent in 2015, according to automotive
researcher Kelley Blue Book, down from 20.5 percent in 2007.
Regaining market share will be tough, however, as many truck
buyers tend to remain loyal to U.S. models, senior analyst Karl
Brauer said, but the Japanese automakers still have a chance.
"If volumes continue to rise they could take some new share
as new buyers to the segment might be open to models by overseas
makers," Brauer said, adding that recently launched new models
could help the Japanese brands.
In a bid to attract truck buyers, Toyota last year launched
a redesigned version of its Tacoma compact pickup.
Honda also said this week that it would soon launch the
first revamp of its Ridgeline mid-sized pick up in a decade and
which would target the "tail-gating" crowd which hold parties in
parking lots.
The vehicle offers features such as audio speakers in the
load bed and beer-cooler-sized well under the bed floor,
features many rival trucks don't have.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)