UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Jan 11 Volkswagen does not expect additional costs from fixing U.S. cars capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.
"We have prepared 6.7 billion euros ($7.28 billion) for the repair process of all the cars globally. We suppose that that should be enough," Mueller said in an interview with Reuters TV at the Detroit auto show.
Mueller had said on Sunday that VW would propose to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) a new catalytic converter system that VW says could be fitted to about 430,000 rigged U.S. cars.
He told Reuters TV he was "confident" about sales prospects for the VW group this year despite "difficult" conditions in markets.
($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Kia Johnson; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.