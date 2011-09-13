By Silvia Aloisi and Ben Klayman
| FRANKFURT, Sept 13
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Car industry executives from
around the globe urged Europe's politicians to take bolder steps
to solve the bloc's two-year-old debt crisis, warning its single
currency could be derailed without more decisive action.
The euro was under pressure again on Tuesday with debt
markets increasingly pricing in a Greek sovereign debt default
and the U.S. government voicing its alarm at Europe's inability
to get a grip on the crisis.
U.S. President Barack Obama expressed his concern in an
interview with Spanish journalists published on Tuesday and U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will take the unprecedented
step of attending a meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on
Friday .
The leading lights of the car industry, gathered in
Frankfurt for the annual auto show, agreed that European
policymakers had allowed the crisis to drag on too long.
The car industry, with production sites scattered across the
continent, has always been one of the strong supporters of the
single currency. Before the euro it had to juggle costs and
sales in multiple currencies.
GOING OFF THE RAILS
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Italy's Fiat
and U.S. carmaker Chrysler, was most outspoken, warning that
without a decisive resolution the single currency could "go off
the rails".
"The problems must be confronted in a serious way...We are
not totally calm about this instability and the way in which the
European crisis is being managed," he told reporters at the car
show.
He warned of a difficult year ahead for the European auto
industry "unless we start giving certainties to financial
markets, building a bit of confidence in the system that at the
moment is lacking."
Ford Europe Chief Executive Stephen Odell said
Europe's leaders need to act fast.
"My request to the politicians is even if the medicine's
painful -- and there's a lot of painful medicine out there -- we
need to apply it quickly and robustly so we can have a
sustainable base."
Although they expressed frustration, there was little advice
on offer for the politicians as they grapple with the debt
crisis, but Odell summed up the views of many.
"I just want to see some agreement, stability and people
sticking to that. In business, there's nothing worse in life
than uncertainty and we've got a whole lot of uncertainty."
SAVE OUR EURO
Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) support for the single currency was
undimmed by the crisis but its Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche
was clear that if Greece is eventually forced to exit the single
currency it should be done in a way that protects the integrity
of the bulk of the euro zone.
"We are clear proponents for a strong united Europe," he
said.
"We believe it is the only way to be relevant on a global
scale and that is definitely what we are hoping for and voting
for.
"I am really supporting a solution which allows the euro
zone to stay together. If ever it would be considered, as it has
been discussed recently, that not all members might be part of
this union, you have to combine that with a very strong
guarantee about the other members. Otherwise you just go step by
step and that is no choice."
Zetsche admitted he has no "silver bullet" that would solve
Europe's problems but with the benefit of hindsight, bolder
action at an earlier stage in the crisis "might have contained
the insecurity in the financial markets and could have avoided
testing one element after other."
With the crisis now lapping at the shores of Marchionne's
homeland Italy , the Fiat boss said his country
must above all launch a credible response.
Italy is in the midst of pushing through an unpopular
austerity package to try to avoid being the next domino to fall
in the debt crisis.
"The world is watching us. I have met financial people here
in Frankfurt, and they are all watching Italy and how the
problems are resolved," Marchionne said.
So just how worried is the car industry?
"Of course I'm worried," says GM Europe President
Nick Reilly.
"It's a shame for me that six months ago the political
decision to support Greece was taken but still six months later
there are still arguments about how, and that's not good for
Europe in total and therefore has encouraged the crisis to
spread to other countries.
"We really need to get that political decision as fast as
possible."
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Stefano Rebaudo;
Writing by Chris Wickham; Editing by David Cowell)