(Adds quotes, background)

FRANKFURT Sep 13 Luxury car maker Ferrari, a Fiat unit, is aiming for record sales of around 7,000 cars this year, Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Tuesday.

Montezemolo said Ferrari sales were up from 6,500 last year and the group aimed to maintain the 7,000 level in 2012, thanks to growth in the Far East and good sales in the United States.

"At the end of next year Greater China -- China, Taiwan and Hong Kong -- will be our second biggest market, overtaking Germany," Montezemolo told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show.

"The growth is driven by new markets: Far East, Middle East and the great success in the United States."

In India, where Ferrari launched in April 2011, Montezemolo did not expect big results as early as next year.

"We look to the future with realistic optimism, even if we are aware of the economic situation," he said, referring to the global economic slowdown.

Asked about plans to float Ferrari, an option which analysts said would help Fiat cut its debt, Montezemolo reiterated that was not on the table.

"There is no plan nor project linked to listing Ferrari," he said, echoing earlier comments by Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)