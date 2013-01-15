DETROIT Jan 15 Chrysler Group LLC said on
Tuesday it has agreed to make Jeeps in China with partner
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , a key step
toward its goal of building Jeep into a global brand.
Chrysler, majority-owned by Fiat SpA, has not built
Jeeps in China since before the Italian automaker took control
in 2009. It currently builds all Jeep SUV models in the United
States, although one Jeep is scheduled to be produced in Italy
in 2014.
"We just signed a cooperation memorandum with Chrysler.
We're going to expand our production capability in China," said
Zeng Qinghong, vice chairman and president of GAC, on the
sidelines of a press event at the Detroit auto show.
"We are going to start introducing Jeep to China and sell it
in China," he said. "We are going to enhance our cooperation
with Chrysler and Fiat on R&D and components purchasing and the
production."
No decision has been made yet on how many Jeeps to build, he
said.
Jeep sales rose 19 percent in 2012 to more than 700,000
vehicles, a record. Fiat-Chrysler is counting on building sales
of brands Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and the Fiat 500 to offset
losses in Europe.
"I think we have a lot of potential in China," Mike Manley,
CEO of the Jeep brand, told Reuters Insider earlier on Tuesday.
"For us to make real headway we have to localize our vehicles
there."
Manley also said the chief executive of China joint venture
Fiat-GAC, Jack Cheng, will move to a new position within the
group.
"This is a planned succession," said Manley, who is also the
Fiat-Chrysler executive in charge of the Asia-Pacific region.
Manley declined to identify Cheng's successor at Fiat-GAC
but said a new chief executive will be announced in February.
