Rockwell Medical shareholders launch proxy fight, nominate two directors
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc. shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
GENEVA, March 5 Fiat has talked to banks about financing for the buyout of a Chrysler stake, the company's chief executive said.
We have met with banks to discuss financing for Fiat's planned buyout of the remaining stake in Chrysler the Italian company does not own, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said at a press conference at the Geneva car show.
"We found that many banks are willing to help," he said.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler.
* Avalonbay communities sells 684-unit gaithersburg, maryland, apartment complex for $117 million
* Tier REIT Inc- property was sold on March 1, 2017, to an unrelated third party and marks company's exit from Philadelphia market