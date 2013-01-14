Jan 14 Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC
will eventually be merged even if Chrysler does go for an
initial public offering, said Sergio Marchionne, the chief
executive of both automakers.
"We will eventually have a merged car company," Marchionne
told reporters at the Detroit auto show.
A minority owner of Chrysler last week pushed the U.S.
automaker to take the first step toward becoming a public
company again by demanding that Chrysler register shares with
U.S. regulators.
A voluntary employee beneficiary association (VEBA), which
owns 41.5 percent of Chrysler, has the right to make the demand
because of a 2009 agreement that brought Chrysler out of
bankruptcy and left Fiat as majority-owner.
Fiat, which owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler, has no interest
in reducing its stake in Chrysler or relinquishing its call
option rights to buy Chrysler stock from VEBA, Marchionne said.