HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 1:55 p.m. EST/1855 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
GENEVA, March 6 Italian automaker Fiat is opposed to any sort of car incentives to help boost Italy's slumping domestic market, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday at a press conference at the Geneva car show.
"Fiat will be opposed to any sort of incentive offered by the government," Marchionne said.
In recent weeks, Italian papers have reported that Prime Minister Mario Monti's government could offer cash incentives to Italians who trade in their old car for a new one.
Italy's car market is seen falling to less than 1.7 million cars this year, he said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.
PARIS, Feb 21 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been appointed as a director of AccorHotels and will chair its newly created international strategy committee, Europe's largest hotels group said on Tuesday.