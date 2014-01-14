DETROIT Jan 14 The chief executive officer of
Chrysler Group LLC, which has said it wants to invest more than
$1 billion to modernize a Canadian minivan plant, said on
Tuesday the automaker may scrap the upgrade and take production
and jobs elsewhere if government and labor officials fail to
come through with financial assistance and other incentives and
concessions.
Speaking to reporters at the Detroit auto show, Sergio
Marchionne said keeping production at the assembly plant across
the river in Windsor, Ontario, was contingent on a deal to cut
costs. He also said that time was running short to find a
solution.
"We're at the point now where we're weeks away from making a
final call."
"I had a chat yesterday (with Ontario officials)," said
Marchionne. "It went well. They understand the issues. The
issues are a variety of things. It's costs and a variety of
things. We have to create the conditions for this to be a
successful investment. It's that simple."
Marchionne said Chrysler officials were meeting with
Canadian federal officials from Ottawa on Wednesday.
Marchionne is chief executive of both Chrysler and its
parent, Fiat SpA.