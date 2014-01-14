DETROIT Jan 14 Speaking to reporters at the
Detroit auto show on Tuesday, Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio
Marchionne said:
* The company continues to talk with Canadian provincial and
federal officials about an investment of more than $1 billion to
upgrade a plant for minivan production
* That Windsor, Ontario remains the most likely candidate
for the investment but that the deal will be contingent on labor
cost and other concessions currently under discussion;
* That the investment may go elsewhere if the cost of labor
in Canada is not lowered to make it more competitive with those
costs in the United States;
* That a decision on that investment is just "weeks away";
* That discussions with Canadian officials on Monday on a
possible investment in Windsor, Ontario did not change the
underlying timetable;
* That economies of scale still vital to compete;
* And that he does not rule out expanding partnership beyond
Chrysler.
