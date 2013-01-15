DETROIT Jan 15 Ford Motor Co unveiled a concept
version of its 2015 F-150 pickup truck called the "Atlas" that
suggested the next generation of the best-selling vehicle in the
United States will have a bolder look and be much lighter.
The F-150 concept was outfitted with the next-generation of
Ford's turbocharged engine, known as EcoBoost, to wring out more
miles per gallon. The F-150 also has active grill shutters on
the front of the car and on the wheels to improve aerodynamics.
The second-largest U.S. automaker is looking to boost the
gas mileage of its overall lineup by cutting weight using
turbocharged engines. This is done to keep up with stricter
federal standards for fuel economy as well as attract the
growing number of truck buyers who value fuel efficiency.
"Part of our strategy is to have all of our vehicles go on a
diet in terms of weight," Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields
said on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show on Tuesday.
Ford executives stopped short of describing the kinds of
materials or weight savings targeted for the new F-150. But Raj
Nair, head of global product development, said Ford is exploring
the use of lightweight materials like high-strength steel,
aluminum and carbon fiber across its lineup.
Analysts say the segment is due for a rebound this year as
the U.S. housing market rallies. Ford's choice to reveal the
upcoming pickup at an auto show illustrates the highly
competitive nature of the lucrative truck market.
Ford's U.S. rivals, General Motors Co and Chrysler Group
LLC, showcased new trucks at the show as well. GM first unveiled
its new trucks last month. They are considered GM's most crucial
launches since its 2009 bankruptcy.
GM and Ford are fierce competitors in the full-size pickup
segment, which accounted for about 11 percent of the U.S. auto
market last year and will get more competitive as more truck
owners look to replace their vehicles.
More than half of trucks on U.S. roads are more than 10
years old, Fields said. So-called "style buyers" or those who
liked but did not need a truck are now buying different
vehicles.
The F-series and sport-utility derivatives such as the
Expedition account for more than 90 percent of Ford's global
profit, according to Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas.
In their latest truck redesigns, GM and Ford have diverged
in their focus, with Ford placing more emphasis on fuel economy.
Ford is looking to strip out between 250 and 750 pounds from
vehicles across its lineup. These weight savings can also be
achieved through changes to the overall design process.
The company's designers are "almost working backwards from
what would be an ideal structure from a weight and load basis
and then working to get the manufacturing and production
feasibility out of it," Nair said.
In its F-150 overhaul, Ford is looking to shave an average
of 700 to 750 pounds from each vehicle through extensive use of
aluminum as well as a redesign of components including brakes
and axles, people familiar with the matter have said.
The current version of the F-150 already features an
aluminum hood as well as other aluminum components.