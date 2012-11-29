* Least-expensive car to win green award so far
* Green cars still command only tiny slice of U.S. market
* Judges impressed by range of versions
By Nichola Groom and Bernie Woodall
LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 Ford Motor Co, which
has emphasized boosting the fuel economy of its lineup to
attract car buyers, won a top "green car" award for its Fusion
midsize sedan, making it the least expensive model yet to earn
the title.
In the past, sales of green vehicles have been hampered by
their relatively high price tags.
The Fusion, which starts at $21,700 for the gas-powered base
model, won because it is offered in a wide range of powertrains,
said Ron Cogan, editor of Green Car Journal, which gives out the
annual award to recognize leadership in cutting emissions.
"It won by virtue of the fact that it offers an array of
choices," Cogan said after announcing the award during the LA
Auto Show on Thursday. "This is huge."
The second-largest U.S. automaker offers gas-powered, hybrid
and plug-in hybrid models. The Fusion hybrid is estimated to get
47 miles per gallon, although early tests by Consumer Reports
magazine signal that the Fusion hybrid, like other hybrids that
have been tested, may fall short of that figure.
A hybrid is an automobile with more than one power source,
such as an electric motor and internal combustion engine or an
electric motor with battery and fuel cells for energy storage.
Ford spokesman Wes Sherwood said the company was expecting
to see a wider range for fuel economy on its new generation of
hybrids because it is not asking drivers to compromise on
vehicle performance.
"If you want to drive for maximum fuel economy, the car has
the tools. You can do it," Sherwood said. "If you want to drive
80 miles per hour on the highway you aren't going to get 47
miles per gallon."
All five finalists for the 2013 award are available to the
mass market, underscoring the auto industry's ramped-up focus on
boosting fuel economy over their entire lineup, not just in
low-volume, specialized vehicles.
The finalists included the Dodge Dart Aero, a turbocharged
version of Chrysler Group LLC's compact car, and
Mazda's CX-5 SkyACTIV crossover, both of which start
around $20,000.
The others were Toyota Motor Corp's subcompact
hybrid, the Prius c, which starts at $18,950, and the Ford
C-Max, which starts at $25,200 for the hybrid model.
"(The LA Auto Show) used to be all about electric vehicles,
which really don't suit everyone," said Jake Fisher, Consumer
Reports' director of automotive testing. "Now you're seeing fuel
economy for everyone."
Previous winners of the Green Car award have included
General Motors Co's plug-in Chevrolet Volt, which costs
just under $40,000, and Honda Motor Co's natural gas-powered
Civic, which starts around $26,300.
FORD'S TRANSFORMATION
The award has been presented since 2006, when Ford won for
its Mercury Mariner hybrid, a since-discontinued sport-utility
vehicle that got about 27 mpg and had a starting price of nearly
$30,000.
The 2013 Fusion's gasoline-powered base model gets 34 mpg
on the highway, while the hybrid version gets 47 mpg, according
to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. The plug-in
Fusion Energi includes 20 miles of all-electric range, with a
backup gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain.
Ford has revitalized sales in recent years in part because
of a renewed focus on fuel economy and smaller, more efficient
cars. Ford has also adopted a more flexible manufacturing
strategy that allows it to build gas-powered, hybrid and
electric models all on the same assembly line.
The average fuel economy of Ford's cars and trucks for model
year 2011 was 21.3 mpg, up from 18 mpg in 2006, U.S. government
data shows. The industry average for 2011 was 22.8 mpg.
Early tests by Consumer Reports indicate that the Fusion and
C-Max could fall short of EPA's estimates of 47 miles per gallon
for both models, Fisher said.
"I'd be surprised if we get near that," Fisher said.
But he added that it was not uncommon for hybrids to fall
short of the EPA estimates, citing the Prius as an example.
Official testing by the influential consumer watchdog is
just beginning, but in routine driving by researchers, "we
haven't seen anything close to 47," Fisher said.
'NOTHING EARTH-SHATTERING'
While the industry is shifting focus to improving fuel
economy, hybrids like the popular Toyota Prius and the Volt
still account for less than 3 percent of U.S. auto sales, said
Lonnie Miller, analyst with Polk Automotive.
Sales of electric cars like Nissan's Leaf and the Volt have
lagged expectations, despite high gasoline prices, in part
because the cost of the batteries that power them is very high
and normal internal combustion engines are getting much better
mileage per gallon than in the past.
Fisher said that the past couple of years have been
characterized by incremental improvements rather than big
breakthroughs when it comes fuel economy of new vehicles.
"There's not a whole lot of 'hit 'em right out of the park'
vehicles here," he said. "There's no new Tesla being introduced.
You look at the Green Cars of the Year. There is nothing really
earth-shattering."
The winner was selected by a panel of environmental leaders,
including Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune, Ocean
Futures Society President Jean-Michel Cousteau, Global Green USA
President Matt Petersen, television personality and car
enthusiast Jay Leno and staff of the Green Car Journal.
Ford shares closed 2.5 percent higher at $11.53 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.