DETROIT Jan 13 The top development executive at
Ford Motor Co said on Monday that the U.S. automaker plans
to double its hybrid offerings by 2020.
Speaking at the North American International Auto Show in
Detroit, Raj Nair said a growing appetite in China and Europe
for clean vehicles would drive the trend.
"We're going to double the number of hybrid offerings
globally by the end of this decade," Nair said. "And a key
aspect of this is offering hybrids at a global scale and in
particular offering hybrid vehicle choice to our customers in
China and Europe who are also now starting to exhibit a desire
for electrified powertrains and improving greenhouse gases in
particular in those markets."