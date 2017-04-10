NEW YORK, April 10 A top Ford Motor Co
executive said the second largest U.S. automaker predicts
industry sales of U.S. sport utility vehicles will continue to
rise as it plans to unveil a refreshed 2018 Ford Explorer SUV.
The market share of sport utilities has increased to nearly
40 percent from 32.6 percent of total U.S. vehicle sales in
2016. Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service
Mark LaNeve told reporters at an event on Monday ahead of this
week's auto show that the company expects that total to rise to
45 percent of industry sales within five to seven years.
