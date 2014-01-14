BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group enters cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited
DETROIT Jan 14 At the Detroit auto show on Tuesday, Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally said:
* The automaker has 'some room' to increase capacity in North America by simply adding shifts;
* He believes the company will 'continue to grow' but cautions that industry must match supply with demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, March 14 The profitability of airlines in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Middle East's two big aviation hubs, is expected to fall this year, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told reporters on Tuesday.
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.