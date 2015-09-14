* Audi, Porsche concept cars boast over 500 km range
* Both models designed for production in 2018-19
* VW flagships aim to rival Tesla's upcoming Model X SUV
By Andreas Cremer
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The high-performance electric
car market is shaping up to be a high-profile battleground
featuring some of the world's most glamorous brands after
Porsche and Audi unveiled models to challenge U.S. pioneer Tesla
Motors.
Consumers have largely shunned electric vehicles because of
their high price tags and limited driving range, as well as the
scarcity of charging stations, though many analysts predict
sales will rise sharply by the end of the decade.
Tesla, however, has enjoyed success and managed to stay
ahead of the pack with new technology, which has extended
driving range and reduced costs.
Germany's Audi and Porsche - Volkswagen's two
premium flagships - showcased purely battery-powered cars at the
Frankfurt auto show on Monday.
The impact on Tesla is not clear cut, according to analysts.
As two of the world's most sought-after auto brands, they
represent heavyweight competition for the attention of wealthy,
environmentally conscious buyers. But they also boost the
credibility and cachet of the all-electric market, which could
benefit Tesla.
"It will certainly sharpen the public focus on electric
vehicles and raise overall awareness. Consumers are also set to
gain from growing offerings of electric cars, especially in the
performance segment," said Commerzbank analyst Sascha Gommel.
Audi unveiled its e-tron quattro sport-utility concept - its
first electric model designed for series production - and
Porsche its first-ever battery-powered sports car in Frankfurt.
Neither car will be available to buy until around 2018, but
the launches are perhaps aimed at stealing the limelight from
Tesla's first luxury electric crossover, the Model X, ahead of
its planned start of deliveries on Sept. 29.
Audi had initial misgivings over whether to launch dedicated
electric vehicles, a reticence which some analysts said risked
making them look like a laggard in an industry where innovation
is a major draw for customers.
DRIVING RANGE
The all-electric venture represents a change of course for
Audi, which had previously focused on developing electric
variants of existing models such as its two-seater R8 sports car
rather than committing to serial production like German rival
BMW with its "i" brand electric series.
While the two car brands did not reveal many specifics about
their models, they are set to match Tesla - whose prices start
at around $77,000 - in the crucial driving range department.
Audi said its e-tron quattro, to be launched by 2018, would
have over 500 km (311 miles) per charge. That compares with
about 300 miles for Tesla's new Model S P90D saloon, which is
already getting rave media reviews.
Porsche also boasts over 500 km of range with its first
all-electric concept sports car, two sources close to the
company said, adding that it was roomier than the 911 and
predicting a market launch in 2018-19.
"The largest challenge set forth by Tesla against all
entrants into the pure electric market is that the benchmarks
have already been set, and the bar is rather high," said Ivan
Drury, senior manager at U.S. automotive website Edmunds.com.
"The fascination with Tesla is not that they were the first
to introduce an all-electric vehicle, it stems more from the
first electric vehicle without compromise to styling,
performance metrics and range," Drury said.
Audi has paid heed with the electric R8 which it dropped in
2012 due to poor range but revived earlier this year after
doubling the range to 450 km.
The German brands may rapidly close the gap with Tesla on
engine and battery technology, said Laurent Petizon, an
automotive consultant with AlixPartners.
Audi and Porsche can make "a better car than Tesla in terms
of driving experience, balance, suspension and road handling",
Petizon added.
"They have been doing it for 100 years and it's their job."
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Pravin
Char)