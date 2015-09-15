UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German luxury carmaker BMW's new chief executive, Harald Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported.
Krueger collapsed as he was commenting on BMW's latest models during a news conference. Two men escorted him off stage. Kruger was able to walk.
A BMW spokesman said over the public address system: "I'm a bit lost for words. BMW will try to redo the press conference at a later stage."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources