FRANKFURT, Sept 10 BMW expects group vehicle sales in its domestic market to remain at the same level this year as in 2012, Germany chief Roland Krueger told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We will remain stable," Krueger said.

Last year, the auto maker delivered 284,500 BMW and Mini brand vehicles in Germany.

Between January and August, BMW saw vehicle deliveries reach almost 180,300, a drop of around three percent compared with the year-earlier period.

Thanks to the launch of new products like the i3 electric car and the third generation of the X5 sports utility vehicle, BMW expects to buck the industry trend of shrinking volumes in Germany in 2013.

For the German market as a whole, BMW expects vehicle sales to fall 3 percent to 2.9 million euros in 2013.

Krueger expects to make a "positive" return on sales in Germany next year. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Edward Taylor, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)