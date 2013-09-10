BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Vehicle sales at German luxury carmaker BMW Group grew 14.8 percent in August, boosted by strong gains in China and the United States.
The Munich-based company sold 139,648 BMW and Mini branded cars last month, a record high for the group in the month of August, as gains of 35 percent in China and the U.S. offset a 2.3 percent decline in Europe, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer also said a decision on the partnership on small petrol engines with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen will be made next year.
"I have agreed with PSA CEO Varin to meet in one year's time. Then we will decide whether things will continue. We have not taken any decisions yet," he told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that BMW will likely end their partnership on small petrol engines when the project expires in 2016.
