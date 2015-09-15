By Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger
| FRANKFURT, Sept 15
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German carmarker BMW
is preparing to rethink its products, design and
business models for the advent of driverless cars, a board
member at the Bavarian company said on Tuesday.
Peter Schwarzenbauer said the competitive advantage for
premium carmakers will be rooted in their ability to offer a
portfolio of transport options far beyond just selling a car.
The ability to hail an autonomous car instantaneously may
lead to a convergence between business models being offered by
taxi services, limousine rides and car sharing, Schwarzenbauer,
the BMW board member responsible for the Mini brand, told
Reuters in an interview at the Frankfurt car show.
How well premium carmakers do will depend partially on how
quickly a customer's desire for transportation can be met.
"If it is going to be within three minutes, then I need a
certain volume of cars to make that happen. Whether BMW owns
these fleets our outsources the business is an open question,"
Schwarzenbauer said.
"New mobility concepts will emerge with autonomous vehicles,
which are robot cars. Fleet management will become a much more
significant business," he said.
The onset of smartphones has fundamentally changed customer
expectations. Rather than buying and owning a car, customers can
use phones to hail a limousine or find a car-sharing vehicle,
Ian Robertson, BMW's board member for marketing and sales said.
"The ability to use a car, and then walk away is a serious
business," Robertson said, adding that it was still a long way
to go in regulatory and legal terms to resolve liability
questions before ride sharing models will use driverless cars.
Mercedes-Benz also sees business potential in offering
on-demand limousine services using driverless cars, Daimler
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche has said, in what
amounts to a direct challenge to Uber.
The market penetration of vehicles with autonomous features
is expected to reach 13 percent by 2025, representing a market
of roughly $42 billion, Boston Consulting Group has said.
With that in mind, BMW is also looking at how the inside of
the new, driverless car will look.
"At the moment, drivers spend most of their time looking
outside a vehicle. With self-driving cars, interior design will
play a very different role. The feelgood factor will be
paramount," Schwarzenbauer said.
How exactly interiors will look, and decisions about
strategy have not been finalised at board level, but discussions
centre around changing consumer habits, he said.
"We are not talking about a completely new strategy, but we
are putting greater emphasis on brand management and design,"
BMW's Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said.
(Editing by David Clarke)