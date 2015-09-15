(Adds Renault, Daimler, more GM comments)
By Andreas Cremer and Norihiko Shirouzu
FRANKFURT/BEIJING, Sept 15 Volkswagen and other
major carmakers have begun reining in Chinese output, wages and
other costs, industry sources told Reuters, as executives at the
Frankfurt auto show put a brave face on a sharp slowdown in the
world's biggest vehicle market.
The German car giant's Chinese joint venture, FAW-VW, is
cancelling staff bonuses and cutting shifts at its plants near
Changchun, northeastern China, people with knowledge of the
matter said. The bonuses being scrapped typically account for
more than half of the assembly-line workers' take-home pay.
Volkswagen's high-end Audi brand also said it
had eased back output at its Chinese plants, trimming the
working week to five days from seven in response to lower demand
for models such as the A6 saloon.
And German rival BMW said on Tuesday it had
reduced output of its locally produced 3 and 5 series models.
"We reacted relatively fast," Chief Financial Officer Friedrich
Eichiner told journalists. "We are not stockpiling."
Car sales in China, until recently the profit engine for
automakers around the world, have been hit by a cooling economy
and a plunging stock market. Demand was flat in the first eight
months of the year and could drop in 2015 for the first time
since the market took off in the late 1990s.
At the opening day of the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday,
industry executives expressed confidence about the long-term
growth potential of the Chinese market, and said any short-term
hit could be offset by a strengthening recovery in Europe.
Industry data showed European car sales jumped 11.5 percent
year-on-year in August.
But some analysts said the Chinese slowdown was coming at a
time when carmakers are still opening factories in the country
-- creating an excess of capacity that could weigh on profits.
Leading research group IHS Automotive expects carmakers'
capacity utilisation rates in China to drop to 65 percent from
last year's 70 percent, a key profitability threshold.
French carmaker Renault also told Reuters the
slowdown in China could drag global auto market growth below the
1 percent it had previously forecast for 2015.
It predicts a slight rebound in China next year, with global
growth of 2-3 percent, but Europe slipping back from a
stronger-than-expected 7-8 percent this year to just 2 percent
in 2016.
"VERY DEPRESSED"
"The mood is very depressed at VW, BMW or GM," said Clemens
Wasner of Austrian automotive consultancy EFS, which advises
several German carmakers in Asia.
China has accounted for more than half of VW's profit in
recent years and about 40 percent at GM, which is pursuing a $14
billion expansion in China with its local partners.
Both VW and GM have already begun trimming local production
-- by around 5 percent in July -- according to one China-based
consultant.
GM President Dan Ammann told Reuters TV he had had "some
sleepless nights but we feel like we're in a good position" in
China, pointing out that the company was about to release
several new sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) "right into the sweet
spot where there's still strong growth".
GM China chief Matt Tsien said in May that GM was determined
to keep operating margins as high as 9-10 percent by selling
more SUVs and higher-end cars. It ruled out a significant review
of its China plans as recently as July.
The U.S. group could nonetheless put the brakes on planned
capacity increases, a person close to the company said, and has
room to trim costs at existing facilities by halting production
for longer breaks, reducing shifts and cutting workers' bonuses.
"They can immediately reduce extra months of salary payments
which are very common in the good times," the source said.
VW CEO Martin Winterkorn told Reuters TV in Frankfurt he
remained upbeat about China, but noted a shift in demand there.
"The eastern part of China is rather stagnating, while the
west is growing," he said. "Many people live in the west and we
just built a factory there. We are looking to China with
confidence and expect to keep growing."
Audi chief Rupert Stadler, meanwhile, told Reuters TV the
brand expected "further growth in China over the medium term ...
and will not change our investment plans."
BMW, the world's biggest luxury carmaker, warned last month
its forecasts for this year could be at risk from any further
deterioration in the Chinese market, where its sales are falling
for the first time in a decade.
Eichiner said on Tuesday he saw no reason for BMW to change
its full-year targets, though it was too early to talk of a
recovery in Chinese demand.
German rival Daimler said it had no plans to
revise production in China and saw no risk of overcapacity at
its plants there.
However, PSA Peugeot Citroen's premium DS brand
said it was helping its Chinese dealers to refinance and
expected to fall short of its full-year sales network expansion
target.
