BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German automotive supplier Continental AG said it was teaming up with IBM , the world's biggest technology services company, on systems used for driverless cars.
Continental Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday that IBM has the requisite expertise to handle large data volumes needed to link cars to each other. He did not disclose financial details.
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said last month that Continental was close to agreeing alliances with Google and IBM to develop autonomous driving systems for cars.
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: