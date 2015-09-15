FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental is eyeing a takeover worth between 2 and 3 billion euros ($2.26-$3.39 billion) in the next 1-2 years, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.

If an appropriate target in the non-automotive sector emerges and purchasing price as well as timing is right, then a major acquisition is possible, Degenhart said on Tuesday in an interview during the Frankfurt auto show. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Editing by Arno Schuetze)