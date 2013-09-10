FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German car parts and tyre maker Continental AG confirmed its 2013 financial goals at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday.

It aims for 2013 sales of about 34 billion euros ($45.1 billion) and an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10 percent.

($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)