FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Daimler will make a decision on whether to build a Mercedes plant in Brazil this year, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday.

"It's difficult to grow in Brazil just on imports alone. We will take a decision within this year, with a positive outcome being likely," he said.

The plant would be able to produce tens of thousands of Mercedes cars each year and could come on stream within three years, he added. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)