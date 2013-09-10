FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Daimler sees no need for a German-style works council at its U.S. plant in Tuscaloosa, the production chief for the carmaker's Mercedes brand said on Tuesday.

"We just don't need it," Andreas Renschler told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show.

Renschler added that while he was "no fan" of the idea, management would remain neutral and leave the decision to workers whether to organise themselves.