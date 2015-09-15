FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Ferrari expects stable sales
in Greater China this year as better demand for its luxury
sportscars in countries like Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker
sales in China, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its
marketing division, said on Tuesday.
"The weight of the Chinese business is limited. China makes
up 6-7 percent of our volumes, it is important but not that
significant," Galliera told journalists at the Frankfurt auto
show.
"While China is slowing down, there are other markets like
Hong Kong and Taiwan that are doing really well," he said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)